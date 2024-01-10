Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s film gets the title

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s next romantic comedy has been titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

The maiden collaboration of A-list actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, which is said to be a robotic love story, has finally gotten a title, along with a new release date, the makers announced on Wednesday morning.

The long-awaited title is blocked for theatrical release next month, around Valentine’s Day, 2024.

Sharing a fresh motion poster of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, the lead pair captioned, “This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story!”

The title is inspired by an old song ‘Teri Baaton’ (Your Words) by Canadian singer Raghav, from his album ‘Storyteller’ (2004), while the hit track also played on the post, hinting that there might be a remade version included in the film.

As per the reports, the romantic comedy flick, also featuring veterans Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, follows the love story between a robot (Sanon) and a robotic expert (Kapoor).

The film is co-produced by Maddock Films Production of Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, whereas Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah helm the direction.

After being delayed twice, ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ is now set to hit theatres on February 9.

