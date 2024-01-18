19.9 C
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ trailer shocks fans

The trailer for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Bollywood film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘ has been released.

The project is expected to be released on February 9, 2024.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ follows Shahid Kapoor’s robotic expert character Aryan, developing feelings and eventually marrying Kriti Sanon’s character Sifra. However, Sifra – in reality – is a highly intelligent female robot.

Sifra stands for “Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation”.

The trailer was well-received by fans who praised it with their compliments on social media.

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have co-written and co-directed the film. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leading roles, the cast also includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Panchal.

Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan have co-produced the upcoming movie.

