Terrorism emanating from across borders to be crushed with full might of the state: Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces has said that terrorism emanating from across the borders will be crushed with full might of the state. The Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, will ensure that terrorist sanctuaries of these proxies along with their facilitators are completely dismantled.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad today where he addressed the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course comprising participants from all services.

The Field Marshal highlighted the evolving character of warfare and underscored centrality of strategic clarity and institutional professionalism in navigating complex strategic issues.

He lauded the role of premier institutions like NDU in nurturing future military-civil leadership capable of mitigating hybrid, conventional and sub-conventional threats with foresight, confidence and resolve.

The Field Marshal also highlighted that Pakistan Armed Forces were recalibrating their employment and development strategies in line with the evolved character of warfare.

The Field Marshal remarked that the Armed Forces remain fully cognizant of state-sponsored attempts by hostile intelligence agencies to destabilize Pakistan. Efforts of such proxies and networks, who operate under the tutelage of hostile intelligence agencies are futile and will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s internal security and economic prosperity.

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He reiterated that terrorism emanating from across the borders will be crushed with full might of the state. The Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, will ensure that terrorist sanctuaries of these proxies along with their facilitators are completely dismantled.

The Field Marshal remarked that wars are not won through media rhetoric or political sloganeering but through faith, unity and discipline.

The Field Marshal concluded by expressing full confidence in the professionalism, morale and operational readiness of the battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan and urged the graduating officers to dutifully adhere to the values of integrity, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Earlier, upon arrival at National Defence University the Field Marshal was received by the President NDU.