‘Terrorist’ arrested during CTD Sahiwal raid

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorism bid by arresting an alleged terrorist namely Saddam during a raid in Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD spokesperson said that two hand grenades and weaponry were recovered from the ‘terrorist’. The officials also seized other material which could be used for carrying out a terrorist attack.

CTD sources said that the terrorist was associated with a banned outfit Ghazi Force. A case was lodged against the alleged terrorist at CTD Sahiwal police station.

In another raid today, CTD has arrested a suspected militant of the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) from Dadu for their involvement in terror activities.

According to details, the CTD arrested the suspected terrorist – identified as Manzoor Hussain – during a raid carried out in Dadu district.

The raiding team also recovered explosives, ball bearings and remote control from his possession. CTD officials said that the accused was arrested for his alleged involvement in the blast on the railway track.

The officials further said that one of the suspect’s accomplices, Allah Dino, was involved in the recent blast in the Saddar area of Karachi. Allah Dino was recently killed in a CTD operation in Karachi.

