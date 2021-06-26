‘Terrorist’ who shifted vehicle used in bomb blast at Lahore’s Johar Town arrested

LAHORE: The security agencies have apprehended a suspected terrorist from Mandi Bahauddin for his alleged role in shifting vehicle used in the bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town to the city, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the suspected terrorist has been identified as Sajjad Hussain and he had admitted to his role in shifting the vehicle used in the blast to Lahore. He has been shifted to an unidentified location.

Moreover, the security agencies have also apprehended a car mechanic from Lahore for his alleged role in the bomb blast.

The sources privy to details said that the car mechanic was arrested for his role with respect to a vehicle that was used in the bomb blast. “He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that four arrests have been made by the LEAs as they probe the bomb blast at Johar Town area of Lahore that saw deaths of at least four people and injuries to dozens.

On Friday, LEAs rounded a second suspect in the case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province besides also interrogating the personnel deployed at the Babu Sabu toll, from where the suspected vehicle entered the city.

The owner of the vehicle used in the explosion was also taken into custody when he tried to leave for Karachi on Thursday. The suspect was offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies.

They said he was trying to escape to Karachi. He was later identified as Peter Paul David and the security agencies raided his home in Karachi’s Mahmoodabad neighbourhood and collected evidence.

According to the initial probe, Peter Paul David was involved in a scrap and a hotel business. “He has shifted his family to Pakistan from Bahrain in 2010 and returned to Karachi one and a half month back,” the report found.

It further emerged that during the span of one and a half months, he shuttled frequently between Karachi and Lahore.

During his three-time visit to Lahore, he stayed there for 27days, the initial probe revealed and added the LEAs have also found evidence of his contacts with several people.