Two FC personnel martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

Dera Ismail Khan: A Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle came under terrorist attack within the jurisdiction of Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban police station on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, two brave FC soldiers embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries during the terrorist attack. The martyrs were identified as Sepoy Sher Rehman and Sepoy Syed Ameen.

The statement further added that the FC soldiers valiantly fought against the Khwarji terrorist attack.

Sepoy Sher Rehman hailed from South Waziristan, while Sepoy Syed Ameen was from Gadoon, Swabi.

The injured soldiers Havaldar Imtiaz, Sepoy Muhib Shah, Sepoy Sahib Din, and Sepoy Fazal Kareem have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The Frontier Constabulary remains resolute in its mission to thwart the malicious intentions of terrorists. The sacrifices of FC soldiers exemplify the unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorist,” said the Ministry of Interior spokesperson.

Read More: Terrorist killed in Nushki operation, weapon, ammunition recovered

Earlier on Monday, the security forces of Pakistan killed a terrorist and recovered a weapon and ammunition in operation conducted in Balochistan’s Nushki District, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 4 November 2024, a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that the security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location, and resultantly one terrorist was killed. The weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.