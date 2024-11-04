Terrorist killed in Nushki operation, weapon, ammunition recovered

RAWALPINDI: The security forces of Pakistan killed a terrorist and recovered a weapon and ammunition in operation conducted in Balochistan’s Nushki District, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“On 4 November 2024, a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that the security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location, and resultantly one terrorist was killed. The weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

Earlier in the day, the Security forces killed six khawarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late at night on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Dosali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly one khawarji named Ahmed Shah alias Intizar was killed.

“In another IBO, movement of group of khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Khamrang, South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij were gunned down, while three khwarij got injured,” the ISPR added