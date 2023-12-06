Terrorist gunned down in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: One terrorist has been gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), ARY News reported.

As per details, security officials said that an intense exchange of fire resulted in the death of a terrorist identified as Habib-ur-Rehman.

The terrorist remained actively involved in numerous activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.

According to the CTD spokespersons, the terrorists were traveling on a motorcycle and opened fire at the officials who attempted to stop them near the Kank area.