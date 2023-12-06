19.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Terrorist gunned down in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: One terrorist has been gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), ARY News reported.

As per details, security officials said that an intense exchange of fire resulted in the death of a terrorist identified as Habib-ur-Rehman.

The terrorist remained actively involved in numerous activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Related: Three terrorists killed in Khuzdar IBO: CTD

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.

According to the CTD spokespersons, the terrorists were traveling on a motorcycle and opened fire at the officials who attempted to stop them near the Kank area.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.