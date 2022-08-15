Terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces on Monday killed a terrorist during an Intelligence Based Operation in Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR in a statement said that during the operation in Mir Ali area an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of a terrorist.

“Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the military’s media wing said.

It said that the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. He was also involved in target killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan district, the ISPR said.

It further shared that the locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

On August 09, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

As per details, the Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram.

The intelligence agencies have started an investigation into the attack and arrested of facilitators of the suicide attack. The ISPR further said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

The sacrifices rendered by the security forces will not go in vain.

