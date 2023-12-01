Terrorist of banned outfit arrested in Larkana

LARKANA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police has arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to a banned outfit in Larkana, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said that the department arrested a suspected terrorist – identified as Noor Hassan aka Latif – during a raid in Larkana. The raiding team also recovered weapons and ammunition from the arrested terrorist.

The spokesperson claimed that the suspect was recceing foreigners residing in Larkana during the past three months.

The arrested suspect is also involved in IED explosions, target killing and sabotaging, the CTD added.

“He [the terrorist] also carried out rocket launcher attacks on a check post in 2018,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Nov 26, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested two Syria-trained terrorists from Karachi.

The CTD and an intelligence agency conducted a combined raid in Karachi and arrested two terrorist who were trained from Syria, one of them was a former policeman.

CTD Incharge Khurram Waris said that the terrorists identified as Raza Ahmed and Syed Khurram Ali belonged to a special squad named “high value target”.

He further stated that the terrorists were involved in target killings and used to kill important personalities after receiving orders from abroad.

The CTD Incharge said the terrorists had carried out recce important personalities and they also had some foreigners on their target.