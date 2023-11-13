Terrorists attacked private company’s vehicles in DI Khan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two employees and one Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on vehicles of a private company working on a development project in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fired on vehicles of a private company working on a development project in general area Darazinda of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan district.

During the firing, two civilian employees of the company – identified as Muhammad Faisal and Asif Kamran (residents of District Karak) – embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR added that Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah, employed on the security of the project, also embraced martyrdom while having fought gallantly.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area,” the military’s media wing added.

The statement noted security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and would continue to support the economic progress of the area.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Bara, Khyber District on November 13.

In the operation, one terrorist – identified as Qudrat Shah aka Abubakar – was killed.

“Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities,” the ISPR added.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.