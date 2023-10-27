27.9 C
Terrorists carried out two attacks on security forces in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists carried out two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in the Tirah area of Khyber District and after an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, two terrorists were injured and both were apprehended by security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.

A sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate the remaining terrorists present in the area.

The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

