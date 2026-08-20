Terrorists kidnap citizen in Buleda

BULEDA: Terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) have kidnapped a civilian in the Buleda tehsil of Kech district in Balochistan, according to the victim’s family.

The kidnapped man has been identified as Imam Hasan. Speaking at a press conference at the Turbat Press Club, his wife and children said that six armed men riding three motorcycles forcibly took Hasan away from Gali Bahot Bazaar on Wednesday.

The family said Hasan had no personal disputes or enmity with anyone and described him as a simple and innocent citizen.

“Imam Hasan has no personal dispute or enmity with anyone. He is a simple and innocent citizen,” the family said.

They added that the incident had left the entire family in a state of fear and distress and appealed for his safe and immediate recovery.

Hasan’s wife urged the authorities to secure her husband’s safe release and take action against those responsible for the kidnapping.

Security forces eliminate five Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists in Balochistan IBO

Security experts said Fitna al-Hindustan is a major threat to the peace, lives and property of the people of Balochistan.

Five terrorists killed in Panjgur operation

Meanwhile, security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in Kali Suran, Panjgur, killing five terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan and injuring several others.

According to security sources, the terrorists were riding motorcycles and were on their way to carry out a major terrorist attack. The terrorists were successfully targeted with the use of advanced technology and weapons during the operation.

A large quantity of modern weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.

The killed terrorists were involved in looting of local residents, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, target killings and planning of suicide attacks.