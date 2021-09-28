10 terrorists killed in security forces’ raid in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, killing 10 terrorists including four militant commanders, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces launched an operation against a hideout of terrorists in South Waziristan, who were involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.

“Four commanders were among the 10 militants killed in the operation during an exchange of fire,” the army’s media wing said while elaborating on the raid and added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout.

It further said that the slain terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district. The ISPR vowed that Pakistan Army was determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

On August 30, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in South Waziristan district’s Asman Manza on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the blast occurred during a clearance operation by security forces. The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Wajid Ullah, 25, who is a resident of Karak.

The ISPR said the troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend terrorists involved in planting the IED. During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed, it added.