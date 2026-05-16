Tesla raised the prices of its Model Y ​cars in the US ‌on Saturday, according to its website.

The company increased the price of its ​Model Y premium all-wheel drive ​and Model Y premium rear-wheel ⁠drive by $1,000 to $49,990 and $45,990 respectively.

The ​company also raised the price of ​its Model Y Performance all-wheel drive to $57,990 in the United States, up $500 from ​earlier, the website showed.

In August ​last year, the company raised the price ‌of ⁠its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup truck model by $15,000 in the United States despite softer-than-expected sales and recalls.

Tesla ​did not ​provide ⁠a reason for the price increase.

The last time ​the company increased the price ​of ⁠Model Y cars was two years in 2024 ago when it ⁠raised ​the prices of all ​Model Y cars by $1,000.