Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in the US for the first time in two years
- By Reuters -
- May 16, 2026
Tesla raised the prices of its Model Y cars in the US on Saturday, according to its website.
The company increased the price of its Model Y premium all-wheel drive and Model Y premium rear-wheel drive by $1,000 to $49,990 and $45,990 respectively.
The company also raised the price of its Model Y Performance all-wheel drive to $57,990 in the United States, up $500 from earlier, the website showed.
In August last year, the company raised the price of its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup truck model by $15,000 in the United States despite softer-than-expected sales and recalls.
Tesla did not provide a reason for the price increase.
The last time the company increased the price of Model Y cars was two years in 2024 ago when it raised the prices of all Model Y cars by $1,000.