Tesla rolls out robotaxi service in Miami

Tesla said on Friday its robotaxi was available in Miami, as ​the electric vehicle maker looks to ‌expand its autonomous ride-hailing operations.

The expansion highlights Tesla’s efforts to increase adoption of its ​self-driving software, a version of which ​it uses in the robotaxis and ⁠a key part of CEO Elon ​Musk’s shift from EVs to AI and ​robotics.

“Robotaxi now available in Miami,” Tesla’s official robotaxi account said in a post on X.

Tesla’s ​move comes as the robotaxi sector ​gains momentum, with competitors such as Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), Waymo ‌and Amazon’s (AMZN.O) Zoox accelerating their expansion efforts.

Tesla launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June, after announcing in April ​plans to ​expand the ⁠offering to Dallas and Houston.

Musk said in May he expects fully ​self-driving cars without human safety monitors ​to ⁠become more widespread in the U.S. later this year.

On Thursday, Tesla posted record-setting second-quarter ⁠deliveries ​that beat Wall Street ​estimates, led by a rebound in Europe.