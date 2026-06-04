Tesla rolls out unsupervised robotaxis in Austin

Tesla said on Wednesday it was rolling out its unsupervised robotaxis in the ​Austin Metro area in Texas, as the ‌electric-vehicle maker looks to speed up its autonomous ride-hailing operation.

Expanding the robotaxi service and wider adoption of ​its full self-driving software – a version ​of which underpins the technology – is key ⁠to Tesla’s growth strategy after CEO Elon ​Musk pivoted the company’s focus from EVs to ​AI and robotics.

“Unsupervised Robotaxi now in the entire Austin Metro area,” Tesla’s official robotaxi account said in a ​post on X.

The service has been operating ​in Austin for nearly a year, where customers sometimes experience ‌wait ⁠times in excess of 30 minutes.

According to a presentation by Austin officials, Tesla has roughly 50 vehicles operating in the city, while Alphabet’s ​Waymo runs ​more than ⁠250 in the same area.

Musk said last month he expects fully self-driving ​cars without human safety monitors to ​become ⁠more widespread in the United States later this year, after already being introduced in Texas.

The ⁠EV-maker ​said in April that it ​was rolling out its robotaxis in Dallas and Houston.