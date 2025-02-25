Tesla to add city navigation feature to software in China

Tesla plans to update software in cars in China to add driving-assistance capabilities that will help drivers navigate city streets, according to a company notification and two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The US automaker on Monday notified Chinese users of its software of the planned update to its autopilot feature but retracted the notice within minutes, showed multiple posts on Chinese social media.

The notice was authentic but sent prematurely, the two people told Reuters.

The update will give the software a less advanced version of the Full Self-Driving feature available in the United States due to insufficient data training on Chinese roads and traffic rules, one of the people said.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

The software update was first reported by Bloomberg.