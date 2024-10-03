web analytics
Tesla to recall over 27,000 Cybertruck vehicles

Tesla said on Thursday it would recall most Cybertrucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks, adding that a software update would resolve the issue.

The recall covers more than 27,000 Cybertrucks, Tesla said in a report filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Cybertruck’s system in the affected vehicles may not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image, Tesla said.

The image may not appear within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse, and the rear-view camera display may appear blank for up to six to eight seconds when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, the company said.

Tesla earlier this year recalled most Cybertrucks in the U.S. over issues with their windshield wipers and exterior trim.

 

