The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into about 1.2 million Tesla vehicles over ​reports of suspension failures that could cause a loss of ‌vehicle steering control.

The regulator said its Office of Defects Investigation has received 156 complaints, alleging the front lower lateral link detached in certain 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2021-2023 ​Model Y vehicles.

NHTSA said the suspension failure could leave the vehicle ​undriveable and require it to be towed.

Tesla did not immediately respond ⁠to a Reuters request for comment.

NHTSA said most complaints indicated there ​was no advance warning before the failure, though some owners reported noises beforehand.

The ​agency said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the reported defect.

NHTSA is currently conducting a preliminary evaluation, the first stage of its defect ​investigation process, which could lead to a recall if the agency finds ​a safety-related defect.

Tesla has previously recalled vehicles over lower lateral link detachments. A 2021 ‌recall ⁠that covered about 2,800 Model 3 vehicles was due to a production issue, while a 2023 recall involved 422 Model 3 vehicles that experienced similar failures.

NHTSA said the reported failures in the new investigation extend beyond the scope ​of those recalls ​and do not ⁠appear to be related to the production issue that prompted them. The preliminary evaluation will examine the underlying cause, ​scope and severity of the potential defect.

Reuters reported in ​2023 that ⁠Tesla had internally tracked chronic failures of suspension and steering components for years, even as it frequently blamed the damage on driver abuse in communications with customers ⁠and ​U.S. regulators.

Tesla, ranked seventh by recall volume ​in the second quarter, issued three recalls affecting about 234,000 vehicles, according to recall management firm ​BizzyCar.