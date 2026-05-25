Tether to launch 'official' stablecoin with Georgia support

Tether, the world’s biggest stablecoin issuer, plans to launch a crypto token representing the Georgia’s lari with ‌the support of Georgia’s government, the company said on Monday, in the ‌latest sign of the country’s pro-crypto approach.

Tether’s new token is unusual in being launched by a private company ​in partnership with a government, although Tether did not detail the nature of the partnership, or whether what it called the “official” stablecoin amounted to a central bank digital currency.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, head of the central bank, Natia Turnava, and a member of parliament, ‌Vakhtang Turnava, were quoted in ⁠Tether’s statement expressing support for Tether and financial innovation more broadly, but did not refer to the token directly.

A government spokesperson directed Reuters ⁠to the member of parliament, who did not immediately respond to written questions about the government’s involvement in the stablecoin. Georgia’s central bank did not immediately respond to an emailed request ​for comment.

Tether ​said the token will be a “digital representation ​of the Georgian lari,” called GELT, ‌with details on its structure, rollout and implementation to be announced later. It aims to support cross-border commerce, the development of fintech and digital payments, Tether said.

Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million, is among the world’s top miners of cryptocurrency. Tether said the launch is a result of the National Bank of Georgia’s stablecoin rules making the ‌country attractive to digital asset businesses.

Stablecoins are a ​type of cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency. They ​are mostly used in crypto trading, ​and not widely accepted as a means of payment.

The Bank for International ‌Settlements has warned that privately-issued stablecoins pose a threat ​to financial stability and ​monetary sovereignty.

El Salvador-based Tether says it has nearly $190 billion of its dollar-pegged token in circulation. Its token pegged to the Mexican peso has less than $20 million ​worth in circulation and Tether ‌announced it would wind down a token pegged to the offshore Chinese ​yuan due to low demand.