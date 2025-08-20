Texas Republicans set to approve Trump-backed congressional map to protect party’s majority

Texas legislators on Wednesday took up a new state congressional map intended to flip five Democratic-held U.S. House seats in next year’s midterm elections, after dozens of Democratic lawmakers ended a two-week walkout that had temporarily blocked passage.

Republican legislators, who have dominated Texas politics for over two decades, have undertaken a rare mid-decade redistricting at the behest of President Donald Trump, who is seeking to improve his party’s odds of preserving its narrow U.S. House of Representatives majority amid political headwinds.

The map, which should easily pass the Texas House by a simple majority vote but will have to be reconciled with the state Senate’s version, has triggered a national redistricting war, with governors of both parties threatening to initiate similar efforts in other states.

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is advancing an effort to redraw his state’s map to flip five Republican seats. Democratic-controlled California is the nation’s most populous state while Republican-led Texas is the second most populous. The Texas map would shift conservative voters into districts currently held by Democrats and combine some districts that Democrats hold.

Other Republican states — including Ohio, Florida, Indiana and Missouri — are moving forward with or considering their own redistricting efforts, as are Democratic states such as Maryland and Illinois.

Redistricting typically occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census to account for population changes, and mid-decade redistricting has historically been unusual. In many states, lawmakers manipulate the lines to favor their party over the opposition, a practice known as gerrymandering.

Texas Democrats on Wednesday raised multiple objections to and questions about the measure, slowing debate.

Democratic Representative Chris Turner introduced an amendment to kill the bill, which did not pass. He said from the House floor that the redistricting bill was an “illegal and racially discriminatory Congressional map.”

“This body has no business passing it,” Turner said. “This is unprecedented and it is wrong.”

Republicans argued the map was created to improve political performance and would increase majority Hispanic districts.

Turner was among the Democrats who fled the state earlier this month to deny the Texas House a quorum. In response, Republicans undertook extraordinary measures to try to force the Democrats home, including filing lawsuits to remove them from office and issuing arrest warrants.

The walkout ended when Democrats voluntarily returned on Monday, saying they had accomplished their goals of blocking a vote during a first special legislative session and persuading Democrats in other states to take retaliatory steps.

Republican House leadership assigned state law enforcement officers to monitor Democrats to ensure they would not leave the state again. One Democratic representative, Nicole Collier, slept in the Capitol building on Monday night rather than accept a police escort.

Republicans, including Trump, have openly acknowledged that the new map is aimed at increasing their political power. The party currently controls 25 of the state’s 38 districts under a Republican-drawn map that was passed four years ago.

Democrats and civil rights groups have said the new map dilutes the voting power of racial minorities in violation of federal law and have vowed to sue.

Nationally, Republicans captured the 435-seat U.S. House in 2024 by only three seats. The party of the president historically loses House seats in the first midterm election, and Trump’s approval ratings have sagged since he took office in January.