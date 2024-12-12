Thailand introduces e-visa service in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government of Thailand has launched an e-visa service in Pakistan to ease travel to the country.

Thailand’s rich history, stunning beaches, and vibrant culture have made it a favourite travel destination for tourists from all over the world.

Citizens of numerous countries, including Pakistan, need to apply for a visit visa in order to travel to Thailand for tourism.

The Embassy of Thailand made an important announcement for foreign nationals residing in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Royal Thai Embassy Islamabad has issued an official proclamation about the new online e-visa platform which would be effective from January 1, 2025.

The proclamation said that “a foreign national who is currently in Pakistan and Afghanistan and wishes to apply for a Thai visa must apply and submit his/her application through the new online e-Visa platform.

The Thai embassy said, “It is no longer required for the applicant to submit his/her passport and original supporting documents in person at the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad”.

However, the embassy noted that online payment is not available currently and payment must be made at the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad.

The Thai embassy also informed that “after the e-Visa application has been approved, a confirmation email will be sent to the applicant who will be required to print a copy of the confirmation email to present to the airline at the port of departure and to Thai immigration officials in Thailand.

The Embassy said that it will continue to accept in-person visa applications until Tuesday, December 24.

It is important to note that an applicant is only able to apply if he/she is currently not in Thailand and in the countries where e-visa services are available.