Thalapathy Vijay attacked with slipper at funeral – Watch

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay faced a shocking incident at the funeral of actor-politician Captain Vijayakanth when someone from a rowdy crowd attacked him with a slipper.

A rather unpleasant incident took place at the funeral of former actor-turned-politician Captain Vijayakanth on Thursday evening when Vijay came in to pay last respects to his co-star and mentor.

In a video going viral across social media platforms, the ‘Varisu’ star is seen making his way through the sea of people, to inside the venue, where the dead body of the veteran was surrounded by his family. As visibly emotional Vijay was trying to get into his car after seeing Captain for one last time, an identified man from the rowdy mob hurled a slipper at him, however, it was caught and thrown back by his security personnel.

Pertinent to note here that the veteran actor and ‘Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’ (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth breathed his last on Thursday morning at The Miat Hospital of Chennai, India, where he was admitted due to ill health.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil-language action thriller ‘Leo’, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Trisha and Arjun Sarja.

Currently, he is working on his next project under the working title ‘Thalapathy 68’, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu.

