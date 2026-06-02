“Thank You, Chacha Cricket”: PCB pays tribute to retiring superfan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday paid tribute to Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, widely known as Chacha Cricket, recognising his decades-long presence and unwavering support for the Green Shirts as he prepares to step away following the final ODI against Australia in Lahore.

The iconic superfan, one of the most recognisable faces in world cricket crowds, is set to mark his farewell appearance at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, bringing an end to a journey that has spanned nearly four decades across home and overseas fixtures.

To honour his contribution, the PCB shared a commemorative banner featuring Chacha Cricket alongside a collage of his most memorable moments, accompanied by a simple message: “Thank you, Chacha Cricket.”

“More than a fan, a symbol of unwavering support for Pakistan cricket,” the PCB wrote in a social media post, adding, “Thank you, Chacha Cricket, for a lifetime of passion, memories and loyalty.”

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Born on October 8, 1949, in Sialkot, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil rose to prominence during Pakistan’s high-profile clash against India in Sharjah in 1986, where his vibrant presence in the stands first caught widespread attention.

Read More: End of an era: Chacha Cricket to retire after Australia series

Dressed in his signature green shalwar kameez, white beard, and star-and-crescent cap, he quickly became a permanent fixture at Pakistan matches.

Over the years, he has been present at countless international fixtures, both home and away, becoming a familiar and emotional symbol of support for the national team.

Chacha Cricket’s dedication has long gone beyond the stands. He reportedly left a well-paying job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and even sold personal belongings to fund his travel in order to follow Pakistan around the world, a commitment that earned him admiration from fans and players alike.