Thank you Mardan for such a huge turnout, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has thanked the Mardan people for participating in the public gathering ‘to demand real independence and reject the imported government’, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, Imran Khan said, “Thank you Mardan for such a huge turnout. Unfortunately most people could not get inside venue.”

He added, “From my rallies I am sensing Islamabad will witness our history’s greatest gathering of people demanding haqiqi azadi & rejecting imported govt.”

Imran Khan’s address

Imran Khan has said that he himself and Shaukat Tarin warned the ‘Neutrals’ about the ‘conspiracy’ against his government. Imran Khan, while addressing a massive public gathering in Mardan, said that he is calling everyone to join Islamabad march for a revolution but not for politics.

Imran Khan has demanded the incumbent government to immediately unveil the date of general elections in the country.

Khan invited people from all walks of life and age groups below 70 years to participate in the upcoming PTI public gathering in Islamabad.

“It is a decisive phase for Pakistan as we have to get real independence of Pakistan from the US slaves, dacoits and the three stooges including Sharifs, Zardari and Diesel.”

Imran Khan warned the present government that the tsunami of people will wipe out everything in Islamabad if the schedule of general elections is not announced at the earliest.

He slammed the present rulers, saying that they are not slaves of the United States (US) like Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. He said that he has never seen a coward person like Nawaz Sharif who always chooses to flee from the country.

Imran Khan said that a conspiracy was hatched to topple the PTI government through Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. He said that he went to the ‘neutrals’ and also sent Shaukat Tarin to apprise them regarding the ‘conspiracy’ that will be disastrous for the national economy.

He expressed sorrow that those who are calling themselves ‘neutrals’ did not do anything to foil the ‘conspiracy’.

The PTI chairman also launched sharp criticism over the developments in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. He said that Hamza Shehbaz had given threats to Dr Rizwan late and he passed away after being pressurised by the current rulers.

Regarding the fresh polls, Imran Khan said that fair and free elections are impossible in the presence of the present chief election commissioner (CEC). He said that the turncoats will never be pardoned by the nation for selling their consciences.

He reiterated that he will give a call for Islamabad march after May 20.

Imran Khan is scheduled to address the next public meeting in Sialkot on Saturday (tomorrow). He had earlier addressed public gatherings in Mianwali on May 6, Jhelum on May 10 and Attock on May 12.

