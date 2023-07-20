Thankful to Allah over acquittal in ‘false’ money laundering case: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that he was thankful to Allah Almighty as the accountability court of Lahore acquitted him and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a “false and baseless” case of money laundering based on political revenge.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that it was the same case in which the National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain with a global reputation, searched the 40-year record, collected from three countries, for two years and gave him a clean chit after finding nothing.

The prime minister recalled that a news item was deliberately published in UK’s Daily Mail about the alleged embezzlement of DFID funds, but even in that, Allah vindicated him and the publication had to apologise.

READ: PM Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

“This was the same case in which I was wrongfully arrested twice, Hamza Shahbaz was kept in prison and Hamza was not even taken to a doctor despite being seriously ill during the Corona pandemic. He was not even allowed to meet his minor daughter,” he added.

He questioned whether there could be any compensation for the “Whatsapp accountability”, the “worst” media trial, and imprisonment despite being innocent.

He said those who were indulged in political revenge had received an answer in the world, but they would have to give an account of that cruelty on the day of judgment.

The prime minister also thanked his benefactors, friends, lawyers and public for supporting him and his son, believing in their innocence and encouraging them everywhere in that period of victimisation.