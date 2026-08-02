A lightning strike during monsoon rains killed 12 goats in Hariyar village, near Mithi in Sindh’s Thar region, while a farmer and three children nearby escaped unharmed.

According to ARY News correspondent Wali Nahario, heavy monsoon rainfall continues to affect several parts of Sindh, including the Thar desert, where rain has been falling since the previous day.

During the downpour, lightning struck a livestock enclosure in Hariyar village, killing all 12 goats inside.

However, a farmer and three children who were sheltering in a nearby hut escaped the incident without injury.

Rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and northeastern Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavyfalls (at times very heavy) is also likely during the period.

Read more: Motorway police urge caution as monsoon rains continue

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-eight, Murree sixteen and Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind thundershower in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh fourteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty degree centigrade.