‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ director working on a Bermuda Triangle film

Marc Webb, the director of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘ and its sequel, has signed a deal with Skydance Media to direct an action film based on the mysterious Bermuda Triangle.

A foreign news agency reported that Skydance Media was working on ‘Bermuda.’ Sam Raimi, the director of Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man franchise, was attached to the project at one point. 

Then, Scott Derrickson signed on to direct the film with Chris Evans roped in to play the male protagonist.

According to the latest development, the producers are at square one with no script or actors attached to the project. ‘Bermuda‘ is unlikely to have a writer till the Hollywood strikes’ culminate.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are reportedly co-producing the project. 

Skydance Media’s latest outings were Tom Cruise movies ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘, and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

