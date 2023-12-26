Here’s what Manoj Bajpayee thinks of ‘The Archies’

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee made news with his comments on director Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies‘.

‘The Archies‘, which is the live adaptation of the American comic series, has been the talk of the town. The musical received mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics.

Moreover, it was also termed “Nepo-Fest” as the leading cast Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are related to prolific Bollywood faces.

Manoj Bajpayee gave his reviews about the film in an interview with India showbiz channel Zoom. He said he did not like the project and was surprised that his daughter, Ava, disliked it as well.

“My daughter was watching ‘The Archies‘ and I told her, ‘I am not liking it’,” he was quoted saying by India news agency Hindustan Times. “She was like, ‘Okay’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. ‘Archies‘ is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included ‘Motu Patlu‘ and ‘Ram Balram‘.

“I might have read maybe just one book of ‘Archies‘ and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it.”

The ‘Satya‘ star recalled him telling Ava to speak Hindi liked the actors did in the Netflix film. However, his daughter scolded him for disturbing her while watching the film. She also complained that he does not spend enough time with his family.

He recalled, “She said, ‘You are not giving family time, papa.’ Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return.”

