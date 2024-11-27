The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr drops massive update on biopic

Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has confirmed that Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan is set to play him in the Beatles biopic.

In a recent interview, Starr said that the ‘Saltburn’ actor will play him in Sam Mendes‘ the Beatles biopic consisting of four separate movies.

“I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many,” Ringo Starr said when asked for his reaction to Barry Keoghan’s casting.

While speculations about the casting of several Hollywood actors including Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Paul Mescal were rife, the legendary drummer confirmed Keoghan’s casting.

Earlier, Dickinson, who was reportedly roped in to play John Lennon, reacted to his casting in the Beatles biopic.

“There’s nothing I can say about that; it might not be true, it might be, I don’t know… there’s a speculation culture,” he said when asked about his linking to the project.

Directed by Sam Mendes and produced by Sony Pictures, the biopic will comprise four separate films, each from one of the Beatles’ member’s points of view.

Meanwhile, the members of the rock band including Paul McCartney, Starr and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for the scripted films.

On the work front, Barry Keoghan is best known for his role in ‘Saltburn’ while he was also nominated for an Oscar for his turn in Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’

The Hollywood actor has recently appeared in a cameo role in ‘The Batman’ as a character whose passing resemblance to the Joker sets him up for big things to come in the superhero franchise.

He also played a key role in the critically acclaimed ‘Bird.’