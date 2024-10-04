George Harrison’s early Beatles guitar to go up for auction

An electric guitar played by the late guitarist George Harrison in the early days of the Beatles will go up for sale at an auction next month where it could be sold for more than $800,000.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Bought from a music store in the band’s birth city of Liverpool, Harrison played the Futurama guitar in the early 1960s when the band performed at the Cavern Club, toured Germany and made their first official records for Polydor.