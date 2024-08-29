Elvis Presley jewelry up for sale at celebrity auction

Rare collectibles from the worlds of music and film, including gold rings owned by Elvis Presley and a letter written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson, will be up for auction this weekend.

The ‘Artifacts of Hollywood & Music’ sale from Kruse GWS Auctions features nearly 400 lots, with items also from Prince, Aaliyah, and Abigail Folger, a coffee heiress who was a victim of the Manson murders.

“This particular auction has some pretty powerful pieces as far as emotional connections for people,” auctioneer Brigitte Kruse said. “There is this element of tragedy and icons leaving us way too soon.”