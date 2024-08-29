Elvis Presley jewelry up for sale at celebrity auction

web analytics
Reuters
By Reuters
Rare collectibles from the worlds of music and film, including gold rings owned by Elvis Presley and a letter written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson, will be up for auction this weekend.

The ‘Artifacts of Hollywood & Music’ sale from Kruse GWS Auctions features nearly 400 lots, with items also from Prince, Aaliyah, and Abigail Folger, a coffee heiress who was a victim of the Manson murders.

“This particular auction has some pretty powerful pieces as far as emotional connections for people,” auctioneer Brigitte Kruse said. “There is this element of tragedy and icons leaving us way too soon.”

Among the top lots are several items that belonged to Elvis Presley, including a microphone from the performer’s Las Vegas residency, a pill bottle marked March 1977, and two unique gold rings, which are estimated to sell for $35,000 to $60,000 at auction.

Jewelry owned by Presley, who died in August 1977, is ‘still proving to be one of the most powerful asset classes on the face of the planet’, Kruse said.

Another highlight is a handwritten letter by Wilson to Beach Boys bandmate and cousin Mike Love, which Kruse said was expected to go for at least $10,000.

The online auction will be livestreamed and take place on Saturday, August 31.

