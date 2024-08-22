‘Indiana Jones’ iconic Fedora sells for a hefty sum at auction

The iconic Fedora hat, worn by Hollywood legend Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, has been sold for over $600K at an auction.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The felt Fedora, made originally by London’s Herbert Johnson Hat Company, specifically for Harrison Ford’s titular Indiana Jones to wear in the 1984 release ‘Temple of Doom’, was the highlight among more than 450 film and television memorabilia, put up for auction by Prop Store last Friday.

“This fedora was made specifically for the second instalment of the Indiana Jones series and matches film shots, production stills and behind-the-scenes footage of Ford in the village set on location in Sri Lanka, in the mine cart chase shot at Elstree Studios, and in the river sequence shot in the U.S.,” stated the auction listing about the heroic hat. The film prop was later owned by his stunt double, Dean Ferrandini, who passed away last year, and the hat was sold.

Put in the auction with an initial estimate of $250,000 to $500,000, the iconic memorabilia managed to fetch $630,000, setting a new record for the priciest Indiana Jones-worn Fedora.

Also Read: ‘Titanic’ prop that saved Rose sells for a hefty sum at auction

Notably, the record was previously held by the hat that Ford sported in the first film of the series, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, which was sold in 2015, for $500,000.

Moreover, another hat, which was created for the film, but was not tied with any specific sequence, was auctioned for $300,000 in 2021.