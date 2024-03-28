‘Titanic’ prop that saved Rose sells for a hefty sum at auction

The ‘door’ prop of ‘Titanic’, that kept Kate Winslet’s Rose alive, has been sold for over $700K at an auction.

One of the Hollywood cinema’s most-debated props, the floating piece of wood (often mistaken for a door) that saved Rose DeWitt Bukater [Winslet] in the disaster epic ‘Titanic’ and sparked the discussion about whether there was enough room to fit her love interest, Jack Dawson [Leonardo DiCaprio] as well, has been auctioned, by restaurant and resort chain Planet Hollywood.

As per the reports, the balsa wood board, dubbed as the iconic ‘hero floating wood panel’, was the most expensive prop at the four-day memorabilia auction, with the winning bid of $718,750, beating out the likes of Harrison Ford’s signature bullwhip ($525,000), from ‘Indiana Jones’ and Jack Torrance’s axe ($125,000), from ‘The Shining’. Bidding on the prop opened at $60,000, and topped $700,000 within minutes, as the auctioneer goosed the potential buyers with the importance of the prop to the plot.

“This is it, this is the goodbye,” said the auctioneer. “Before this scene, it was an adventurous love story! Now it becomes the tragic love story ‘Romeo and Juliet.’” Notably, in the much-dissected scene of James Cameron’s all-time blockbuster, the fictional hero Jack insisted that the door frame panel was only big enough for Rose, before he died in the freezing Atlantic ocean, with his body falling into the depths. The polarizing scene has over the years prompted fan theories that the board had enough room to fit both, however, Cameron put an end to all the criticism, saying it wasn’t ‘selfish’ or ‘idiot’ of them, as the hero had to die as per the script.

