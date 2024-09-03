‘The Buckingham Murders’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor uncovers chilling secrets

The trailer for Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s detective drama “The Buckingham Murders” was dropped on Tuesday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie will see Kapoor portraying the role of a detective investigating the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The film is set to hit theatres on September 13.

The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor as detective Jasmeet Bhamra interrogating a number of suspects about their location on the evening of November 14.

The movie will see the Bollywood actress grappling with personal issues after losing her own child while she is also blamed for creating an uproar in the community with her investigation.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the ensemble cast of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Kareena is also making her debut as a producer with the film written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

In an earlier interview, the Bollywood diva had said that her character was inspired by Hollywood actress Kate Winslet’s role in “Mare of Easttown.”

“I love ‘Mare of Easttown’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that,” Kareena Kapoor Khan had said.

The actress had revealed in several interviews that she signed ‘The Buckingham Murders’ after she could not secure any good parts to play.