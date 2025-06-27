Lisa Kudrow’s acclaimed comedy ‘The Comeback’ gets season 3 after 11 years

Fans of The Comeback have something to celebrate as HBO has officially announced a third and final season of the beloved comedy series, starring Lisa Kudrow, which will air in 2026.

It has been nearly 11 years since the second season of The Comeback ended in 2014, and over 20 years since the show first began in 2005.

According to People, the new season marks the end of a long and unique journey for the show and its characters.

Lisa Kudrow will return as Valerie Cherish, the show’s central character a fading TV actress trying to revive her career in a media-obsessed world.

She will be joined once again by fellow returning cast members Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

The Comeback is co-created by Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, best known for Sex and the City. Both will return as executive producers for this final chapter, along with John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky. Production is set to begin in the summer of 2025.

The show originally aired for one season in 2005, following Valerie Cherish’s attempt to return to fame through a reality show documenting her efforts to land a role on a new sitcom.

Although it was cancelled after its first season, The Comeback developed a loyal fanbase and returned for a second season in 2014.

Despite mixed reviews at first, The Comeback has grown into a critically praised series, earning multiple Emmy nominations. Over the years, it has become known for its sharp satire of fame, Hollywood, and reality television.

This final season of The Comeback will once again explore Valerie’s life in the ever-changing world of entertainment, and Lisa Kudrow’s return to the role promises more of the heartfelt and humorous moments that fans have come to love.

As the series celebrates its 20th anniversary, this third season is a fitting tribute to its lasting impact. With Lisa Kudrow at the heart of the story once more, The Comeback is set to go out on a high.