‘The Conjuring 4’ gets exciting update

There was good news for fans of ‘The Conjuring‘ franchise as director Michael Chaves is directing the upcoming fourth film reportedly titled ‘The Conjuring 4‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Michael Chaves is no stranger to ‘The Conjuring‘ franchise as he directed the third film ‘The Devil Made Me Do It‘ and a spinoff movie ‘The Nun II.’ A report by The Hollywood Reporter stated that producers are in talks Michael Chaves to direct the fourth part as well.

The project is reportedly titled ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites.’ However, it is only referred to as ‘The Conjuring 4‘ at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Conjuring Universe (@the_conjuring.universe)

James Wan, who directed the first two ‘Conjuring‘ films and continues to produce the series, had teased that the fourth film could be the franchise’s final movie.

“We kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling,” he had said.

When asked to confirm if ‘The Conjuring 4‘ would mark the end of the franhise, he said nobody knows about its future and it remains to be seen.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘The Conjuring‘ has progressed beyong the main series that follows paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren’s expeditions as it crafted an entire cinematic universe.

There have been spinoff films on the notorious and cursed doll Annabelle and Valak aka ‘The Nun’. A HBO Max show on the franchise is also reportedly in development.

Related – ‘Haunted’ farmhouse that inspired ‘The Conjuring‘ sold for US$1.2mn