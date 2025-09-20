The Conjuring: Last Rites - A Spine-Chilling, Heart-Tugging Farewell

Boo! The Conjuring spooked its way into our hearts back in 2013 with jump scares that had us hiding under blankets. But let’s be real: the true magic was Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal-fighting duo who stole the show with their heartwarming chemistry. This lovable couple became the soul of the franchise, battling demons and saving each other across four main films and a bunch of creepy spinoffs.

Now, swoops in like a ghostly hug, delivering a thrilling and emotional goodbye to our favorite ghost-busting pair and the franchise we adore.

A Haunting Blast from the Past

The movie kicks off with a chilling peek into the Warrens’ past, showing the terrifying birth of their daughter, Judy, shadowed by a sinister force that ties the whole saga together. Fast forward five years after The Devil Made Me Do It, and Ed’s ticker is telling him to hang up his demon-hunting hat. Retirement looks good on the Warrens, giving them more time to dote on grown-up Judy (Mia Tomlinson) and her new beau, ex-cop Tony Spera (Ben Hardy). But when a demonic presence crashes the Smurl family’s home, it’s game on for one last spooky adventure.

Back to Basics with a Side of Heart

Director Michael Chaves, armed with a script by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, dials it back to the classic haunted house vibes of the first two films. The Smurl family’s introduction comes with some scream-worthy moments—like a pantry scene with a telephone cord that’ll make your skin crawl. Chaves balances the bone-chilling scares with cozy glimpses of the Warrens’ retired life, like a family barbecue filled with dad jokes and love-soaked moments that remind us why we’re so attached to Wilson and Farmiga’s characters.

Nostalgia and Nods Galore

Chaves sprinkles in clever callbacks to the franchise’s past, with cameos from familiar faces that scream, “This is the grand finale!” As the Warrens and Smurls’ stories collide, the scares take a backseat to warm fuzzies, leaning hard into sentimentality. Wrapping up a mega horror franchise while giving Ed and Lorraine a proper send-off and tackling a wild real-life haunting? That’s a tall order, but Chaves pulls it off with heart.

Judy Steps into the Spotlight

This time, Judy’s not just the kid in the background. Mia Tomlinson shines as a vulnerable yet fierce Judy, grappling with the family’s ghost-hunting legacy. Her performance holds its own next to her parents, adding depth to Ed and Lorraine as overprotective mom and dad—a theme that anchors the film. Wilson and Farmiga lean into their roles with gusto, making every family moment feel like a warm hug.

A Finale That Hits You in the Feels

The climax trades flashy scares for emotional weight, focusing on closure over shock value. Last Rites keeps things tidy, steering clear of new spinoff bait and doubling down on a tear-jerking epilogue that’ll have you reaching for tissues. Stick around through the credits for a final, full-circle moment that wraps the franchise in a neat, bittersweet bow.

The Verdict

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers goosebumps with memorable chills and a bit more gore than your typical Conjuring flick. But it’s the emotional core—Wilson and Farmiga pouring their hearts into Ed and Lorraine’s farewell—that makes this a standout. It’s a rollercoaster that’ll have you gasping at the scares and sniffling at the goodbye, marking the end of a horror era with a heartfelt bang.