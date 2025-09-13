The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office Beats Taken and Constantine

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth installment in the globally popular Conjuring horror franchise, hit theatres on September 5, 2025. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film received a 57% critics’ score and a significantly higher 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 6.5/10 IMDb rating.

The movie is faring well at the global box office and, after crossing the $100 million domestic milestone, has earned $243.6 million worldwide.

Currently ranking as the 16th highest-grossing movie of 2025, it has already outgrossed 28 Years Later, Freakier Friday, Karate Kid: Legends, and The Naked Gun.

Recently, The Conjuring: Last Rites also surpassed the lifetime earnings of one of Liam Neeson’s most successful films – the 2008 action thriller Taken, which catapulted him into an action star. Not just that, the latest Conjuring entry has also overtaken the global haul of a popular 2005 superhero-horror film starring The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves — Constantine.

Let’s see how they stack up against the latest Conjuring film.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Taken vs. Constantine – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s take a look at the current box office breakdown of The Conjuring: Last Rites, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $101.6 million

International: $142 million

Worldwide: $243.6 million

For comparison, here are the global earnings of Liam Neeson’s Taken and Keanu Reeves’ Constantine:

Taken: $226.8 million

Constantine: $230.8 million

As you can see, The Conjuring: Last Rites has already surpassed both Taken and Constantine in worldwide earnings by approximately $16.8 million and $12.8 million, respectively.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Conjuring Universe Films

Until now, the nine films in the Conjuring Universe have collectively grossed around $2.5 billion worldwide, cementing the series as the highest-grossing horror franchise in history. But the question is: Where does Last Rites stand among the other eight films within the Conjuring Universe? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Nun (2018): $366.1 million

The Conjuring 2 (2016): $321.4 million

The Conjuring (2013): $319.5 million

Annabelle: Creation (2017): $306.6 million

The Nun II (2023): $269.7 million

Annabelle (2014): $257.1 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025): $243.6 million

Annabelle Comes Home (2019): $231.3 million

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): $206.4 million

As the figures show, The Nun remains the highest-grossing movie in the Conjuring Universe, followed by The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring.

As of now, the latest installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is trailing six films in the franchise but is already ahead of two. At its current pace, Last Rites could soon surpass Annabelle, and if the momentum continues, it might even climb into the top three or possibly become the franchise’s highest-grossing entry. The verdict will be out in the coming weeks.

More About Conjuring: Last Rites

Inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case.

When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits.

The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.