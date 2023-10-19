The Crown: New images from final season tease Diana, Dodi relationship

The blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed seems like the main highlight of the two-part finale of Netflix’s acclaimed series ‘The Crown’.

Makers of Netflix’s hit political drama series ‘The Crown’, unveiled fresh images of the hotly-anticipated last season earlier this week, to mark the one-month countdown of the first part premiere.

The pictures tease that the forthcoming season, said to dramatise the events from the late 90s including the final days of the Princess of Wales, will also highlight her romantic relationship with Dodi Fayed and the tragic car accident, leading to the untimely death of the two.

Moreover, the season will feature a royal wedding of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as well, as teased with an invite earlier.

The two-part final season of ‘The Crown’, comprising four and six 1-hour episodes, will see Elizabeth Debicki reprising her character of Princess of Wales, Diana, from the previous season, while Khalid Abdalla plays her lover, Dodi Fayed.

The additional cast of the series includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Claudia Harrison, Olivia Williams, Bertie Carvel and Salim Daw among others.

‘The Crown’ is written and directed by Peter Morgan, who also serves as executive producer along with Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox.

Part 1 of the last season will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on November 16, while, the following six episodes are scheduled to release on December 14.

‘The Crown’ finale invites viewers to a royal wedding