Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ reiterates Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim

Netflix’s acclaimed series ‘The Crown’ approved Prince Harry’s earlier claim of being ‘trapped’ in the Royal family.

In the latest trailer of the anticipated season 5 of Netflix’s acclaimed series, the streaming giant seems to have given approval to the statement of the Duke of Sussex said during the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

For those unversed, a year after the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US with their son, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with the veteran Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell tell-all, where the former claimed that he had been ‘stuck in the royal family’.

Moreover, Harry claimed that not only he but his ‘brother and father’ are also trapped in the British royal family.

“I was trapped, but I had no idea I was trapped,” he told Winfrey and added, “My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have compassion for that.”

Now, a year and a half later, the makers of ‘The Crown’ have reiterated the statement in one of the scenes of the upcoming season, which is featured in the new trailer as well.

In one of the scenes between Princess Diana [Elizabeth Debicki] and the late Prince Philip [Jonathan Pryce], the latter tells Diana, “Remember the one condition, the one rule. You remain loyal to this family.”

When the Princess of Wales further questioned, “You mean silent?”, Philip replied, “Yes. It’s a system, for better or for worse. We’re all stuck in it.”

The dialogue seems to be an aptly placed choice for the upcoming season showing the lives of royal during the 90s decade.

The upcoming season about the lives of royals in the 90s decade will see a completely new cast, highlighted by Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as her husband, Prince Philip.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will essay Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the series, while our very own ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star, Humayun Saeed will play Dr Hasnat.

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will start streaming on November 9.

