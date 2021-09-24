‘The Crown’ ropes in ‘Kite Runner’ actor to play Diana’s lover Dodi Fayed

The Crown will explore Princess Diana’s relationship with Harrods heir Dodi Fayed in the upcoming fifth season, with actor Khalid Abdalla portraying Fayed alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana, reported Variety.

The hit Netflix show will cast a light on the Princess of Wales’ doomed relationship with Fayed, a film producer and the son of Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, that ended with the pair involved in a fatal car crash.

Actor Salim Daw has also been signed on to the show as Mohamed Al Fayed.

While not much is known about the upcoming season’s storyline, the involvement of the Fayed’s suggests that The Crown will offer a glimpse into the last months of Princess Diana’s life.

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed famously became involved in a whirlwind romance in the summer of 1997, which was tragically short by the media madness around it – both Fayed and Diana were killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 with the paparazzi following them.

Netflix debuted the first look at Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and English actor Dominic West as Prince Charles for the fifth season of The Crown last month. read more

Debicki and West will star in season 5 alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.