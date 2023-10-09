Netflix releases ‘The Crown: Season 6’ teaser

OTT platform Netflix released the teaser of the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed political drama show ‘The Crown.’

The first instalment of the wildly successful historical drama’s sixth season will be available to stream on November 16, while the second and final part will be released four weeks later on December 14.

The teaser paid homage to the actors who essayed the late Queen Elizabeth II in the show.

‘The Crown‘, which first aired on Netflix in late 2016, is a fictionalised version of the British royal family but broadly based around real historical events. It has amassed a loyal audience around the world, won dozens of top awards — including 21 Emmys — and stoked controversy in Britain over claims of untrue depictions of the royals.

The US streaming behemoth announced news of the series release dates with a montage of clips showing the actresses who have played the late Queen Elizabeth II paired with their scripted lines on her views of the role.

“It is not a choice. It is a duty,” her character says, with Netflix reiterating that line on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the release dates and the video.

The coming season is expected to look at the 1997 Paris car accident which led to the deaths of Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed — the son of late business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed — and their driver Henri Paul.

The couple were seen getting to know each other in season five.

It is also expected to show the premiership of Tony Blair, and the early relationship between Prince William and the then-Kate Middleton.

The previous season of “The Crown” covered the early and mid-1990s, a turbulent period for the royal family that included the divorce of now-King Charles III and Princess Diana.

It prompted a backlash among some in Britain, with one scene depicting the heir-to-the-throne attempting to draw former prime minister John Major into a conspiracy to force the abdication of his mother.

Critics have said the series are “full of lies”.

Its makers have rejected the criticism, insisting that it has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

The cast includes Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Meg Bellamy (Duchess of Cambridge Catherine), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), Khalid Abdalla (Dobi Fayed), Salim Daw (Mohamed Al-Fayed), Bertie Carvel (Tony Blair), Lydia Leonard (Cherie Blair), Olivia Williams (Camila Parker Bowles), Rufus Kampa (Prince William), Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry), Ed McVey (Prince William), Meg Bellamy as (Kate Middleton), Luther Ford (Prince Harry).

The filming for season six started in September 2022 but was put on hold on Sept. 8 of the same year because of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Speaking about the production, the show’s Executive Producer Suzanne Mackie told an American news agency that they had to adopt an enormously sensitive approach to depict Princess Diana’s death.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it. The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated,” she said.

The executive producer added, “Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident.”