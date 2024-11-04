‘The Diplomat’ actor shares exciting details about Season 3

Actor Rufus Sewell has dropped exciting new details about the upcoming season 3 of the hit Netflix show “The Diplomat,” led by actor Keri Russell.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Sewell hinted that things will get more complicated and thrilling in season three.

“The end of season two is one thing, but very quickly even more extraordinary things happen. What I loved that made me take the job was the relationship. Now what I realize was that the more extraordinary the surroundings are, the more context there is informing that relationship,” he said.

“Allison Janney coming in, the dynamics of the story after what happens at the end of season two really gives us some extraordinary things. Also it changes dynamics that might have been in danger of playing out. And it’s getting really complex, the dynamics, the billing, is changing, which is always so rich when you’re acting in a relationship,” the actor added.

In the Season 2 finale of ‘The Diplomat’, Kate Wyler (Kerri Russel) learns as Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) tells her over the phone that President Rayburn (Michael McKean) died of a heart attack when he was told that his vice president Grace Penn (Allison Janney) was behind the attack on the British warship.

It is worth mentioning here that Netflix has already begun production of the third season of the political thriller following the premiere of the six-episode season 2.

The series follows Kate Wyler, a career diplomat appointed as the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she navigates the complexities of international politics and diplomacy.

The show explores themes of diplomacy, foreign policy, international relations, and global politics.

Netflix premiered the eight-episode Season 1 of ‘The Diplomat’ on April 20, 2023.

The show garnered widespread acclaim, with Kerri Russell being nominated for both an Emmy and Golden Globe for Season 1.

The show itself picked up a Golden Globe nod for Best Drama Series among several other accolades.