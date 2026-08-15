'The End of Oak Tree' makes strong opening with $2.5M 

Warner Bros The End of Oak Street earned $2.5M on its opening on Thursday night during US previews.

The running global preview has gained $6.5M with key openings in Italy and France. Global outlook is still $38M WW-$48M WW with the foreign haul likely outweighing domestic.

Again, that US preview take is around what Rampage did pre-COVID and under what August family pic Blue Beetle did. End of Oak Street‘s preview cash is also higher than original PG-13 sci-fi movie The Creator ($1.6M), which opened to $14M. Previews are also on par with another original sci-fi movie, though R-rated, Mickey 17, which counted $2.5M and opened to $19M.

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Paramount and Spin Master’s Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie had previews of $1.9M stateside at 2,800 theaters. The pic bowed in 30 territories last weekend, including France, the UK, and Germany, with a running cume that’s now at $35.4M. The domestic outlook is mid-to-high teens. The previous installment, 2023’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie didn’t have Thursday night previews, but posted a first Friday of $6.8M and a 3-day of $22.7M.

Sony/Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends its second week with $205.7M, with a running domestic cume of $715.8M. That second week is higher than Avengers: Endgame ($186.5M) but under the second week of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($261.1M).