'The Family Plan 2' finds fresh dangers in festive London and Paris

LONDON: Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan reunite for an action-packed European Christmas adventure in “The Family Plan 2.”

A sequel to 2023’s “The Family Plan”, one of Apple TV’s most-watched movies, it sees Wahlberg reprising the role of Dan Morgan, an elite assassin turned dedicated family man.

When his daughter Nina (Zoe Colletti), who is studying in London, announces that she is not returning home for the holidays, Dan decides to bring the family to her.

Dan’s meticulous vacation plans immediately hit a snag when he meets Nina’s boyfriend Omar (Reda Elazouar). Things take a turn for the worse when a person from his past (Kit Harington) shows up, sharing secrets from Dan’s former life and exposing the family to fresh dangers.

“It did feel like there was an opportunity for some unfinished business for the Morgans,” Monaghan, who plays Dan’s wife Jessica, said. “I thought they were really clever to think of an adventure overseas and I’m so glad we got to re-team.”

For “Game of Thrones” star Harington the main pull of the project was getting to play a “gnarly baddie” who he said needed to be both likeable and unlikeable.

“I looked at the sort of ‘Die Hards’ and those villainous characters, they’re slightly bigger than life,” Harington said.

Many of the action scenes were shot on real locations, including a carefully choreographed fight aboard a moving London tour bus and a car chase down the cobblestone streets and steps of Montmartre in Paris.

Portraying the growing pains of parenthood came easily to mother-of-two Monaghan and Wahlberg, who has four children.

“I’m about to go on a little holiday with my family,” said Wahlberg. “A couple of them will be bringing friends, girlfriends. I don’t think we’ll see as much danger, but I’ll definitely be working as a detective, finding out new things about my children.”

“Family Plan 2” premieres on Apple TV+ on November 21.