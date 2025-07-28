HBO renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for season 4

HBO announced renewing creator Julian Fellowes’s hit show ‘The Gilded Age’ for a fourth season on Monday.

The show, which is airing its third season with two episodes left, has received critical acclaim and has hit multiple highs in ratings.

‘The Gilded Age’ has recorded improved ratings each season, with its third season witnessing its best premiere to date.

Following the renewal of the show, an HBO official said that the decision about ‘The Gilded Age’ came following new viewership heights this season.

“Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a can’t-miss-it entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” said Francesca Orsi, head of HBO drama series and films.

Set in the glittering yet cutthroat world of 1880s New York, the show thrives on sharp banter, social climbing, and extravagant fashion.

Ahead of season 3, series creator Julian Fellowes discussed the narrative of the characters as Ada’s (Cynthia Nixon) inheritance of an estate from her late husband changes the dynamics of her relationship with her sister Agnes (Christine Baranski).

“I’m always rather fascinated by people who pretend that the loss of money, the loss of position, doesn’t affect them at all, that everything can just go on as it did before. So, of course, it can’t,” Fellowes said.

“And even today, we know that. But here we have Agnes, whose belief in the essentially European concept of greatness by birth can’t be shifted. She starts out pseudo-confident that everything will be as normal. But of course, we know it won’t,” he added.