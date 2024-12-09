‘The Girlfriend’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda lends voice for Rashmika’s upcoming film

The teaser for actress Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘The Girlfriend’ was released on Monday, days after the release of ‘Pushpa 2.’

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the upcoming film also stars Deekshith Shetty, who portrays the role of Rashmika Mandanna’s boyfriend.

The teaser opens with the voiceover of actor Vijay Deverakonda, who introduces the actress’s character through a poem.

In the teaser for the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays a college-going girl who finds herself in a relationship filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Actor Deekshith Shetty plays the role of her character’s boyfriend in ‘The Girlfriend’ while the music for the film was rendered by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Apart from the ‘Pushpa 2’ actress and Shetty, the film’s cast also includes Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

Sharing the teaser to X, actor Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika Mandanna, writing. “I love every visual of this teaser. I am so excited to see this drama unfold,” he wrote.

“She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer and a star but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago,” Vijay Deverakonda added.

Rashmika Mandanna garnered widespread praise for her performance in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ The actress reprises her role of Srivalli in the sequel.

Released on December 4, the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, having entered the INR700 crore club in just four days.