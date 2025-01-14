Netflix docu-series ‘The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan’ gets a release date

Streaming giant Netflix has set the February release date for the cricket docu-series ‘The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan’.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy and its most-anticipated, high-profile India-Pakistan clash, cricket fans are in for another treat in February, from the streaming giant, all set to finally premiere the much-awaited docu-series ‘The Greatest Rivalry’, announced Netflix India on Monday.

“Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan,” captioned the date announcement post, adding that the title arrives on the portal on February 7.

As per the description, the docu-series, which includes the never-seen-before insights from the cricket greats of neighbouring countries, ‘explores the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations’.

Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg co-directed docu-series, backed by Grey Matter Entertainment, features cricket legends like Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin among others.

Meanwhile, the arch-rivals will next face each other on February 23, in the 5th fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. Pakistan will play against New Zealand in the inaugural clash.